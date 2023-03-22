There's not a school going after D'Angelo Barber quite like Auburn. The Tigers played host for the four-star linebacker out of Clay-Chalkville High Wednesday, as Barber was in town to watch a spring practice alongside a pair of his teammates. His takeaway? Auburn's been turning up the heat on him. "I feel like they’re pushing extremely hard," Barber said. "I feel like Auburn’s pushing about the hardest right now."

"Some of the highlights were just watching the practice, watching Coach (Josh) Aldridge and Coach (Ron) Roberts work and to see them at their craft," Barber said. The 6-foot-1 linebacker last visited Auburn for Junior Day in late January. As his relationship with head coach Hugh Freeze continues to develop, it seemed only right that he make a return visit. "I talk to Coach Freeze like every week," Barber said. Freeze's message to him? "Just basically the same thing that Coach Aldridge’s been saying," Barber said. "That I’m wanted here. This is a place that’s not gonna look after me just on the field, but in the classroom and in life."