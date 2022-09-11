This past weekend was everything Jamarrion Harkless imagined it could be. The defensive tackle who grew up watching Auburn took an official visit to the Plains over the weekend and following its conclusion, named Auburn the leader in his recruitment. "It’s gonna be hard to kinda beat this," Harkless said.

Jamarrion Harkless took an official visit to Auburn this past weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Harkless watched what he called "the best game" he'd ever seen from the visitor's section, which sits one section over from where the students sit. It was just a portion of his visit, but was the highlight of the trip. "We were right beside the student section so it was very loud, you could barely hear anything," he said. "But that’s how I like it." During the game, Harkless paid attention to the Tigers' defensive line, specifically junior Colby Wooden. On the final day of his visit, Sunday, he spent time reviewing film from the previous night with defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. "They played good," Harkless said of the d-line. "They were getting back there. They didn’t get a lot of sacks, but they got a lot of QB pressures which is also good."