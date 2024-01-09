Tigers looking to turn tables on bogey team
AUBURN | No coach in the SEC has had Bruce Pearl’s number more than Buzz Williams.
In four seasons at Texas A&M, Williams is 5-1 against Auburn including a 79-63 win at Neville Arena last season that snapped AU’s nation-leading 28-game home win streak.
Pearl and his 16th-ranked Tigers are looking to turn the tables Tuesday night.
“Texas A&M's just had their way with us,” said Pearl. “We have great respect for them. There's not a lot of animosity.”
The Aggies have maintained a physical edge in most of their wins, especially when it comes to rebounding and finishing through contact inside.
In two games last season, AU committed 45 fouls against TAMU, which had a 51-27 advantage in made free throws.
This season, TAMU leads the nation averaging 18.3 offensive rebounds per game and leads the SEC with a +11.4 rebounding margin.
“Whoever really wants it more. That’s what it’s really going to come to at the end of the day,” said AU junior Chad Baker-Mazara. “Just gotta make sure we’re in the right spots to box them out. Make sure we get some stops and make sure we put ourselves in the best position to don’t let them out-rebound us throughout the whole game.”
TAMU comes into the game after a disappointing home loss to LSU. The Aggies are 9-5 overall, which includes losses to No. 19 FAU, Virginia, Memphis and No. 4 Houston.
Junior guard Wade Taylor leads TAMU averaging 18.0 points per game with a team-high 29 3-pointers made. Senior forward Henry Coleman is averaging 12.2 points and graduate guard Tyrece Radford 12.0 points.
Taylor scored 34 against Houston while Radford scored 30 points against at Auburn last season.
“When they play us and especially when they played us at home last year and a couple of years ago, they just came in here and they don’t miss. It’s like a home game for them,” said graduate forward Jaylin Williams.
“Knowing they’re coming off a tough loss at home, they’re going to come here hungry. They’re probably like, ‘We’re not going to start 0-2 in the SEC. That’s not who we’re going to be.’ They’re probably going to come here hungry to play and we’ve just got to be prepared."
Auburn enters the game 12-2 overall, 1-0 in the SEC and riding a seven-game winning streak. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.