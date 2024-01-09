AUBURN | No coach in the SEC has had Bruce Pearl’s number more than Buzz Williams. In four seasons at Texas A&M, Williams is 5-1 against Auburn including a 79-63 win at Neville Arena last season that snapped AU’s nation-leading 28-game home win streak. Pearl and his 16th-ranked Tigers are looking to turn the tables Tuesday night.

Pearl is trying to lead Auburn to a 2-0 start in SEC play. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

“Texas A&M's just had their way with us,” said Pearl. “We have great respect for them. There's not a lot of animosity.” The Aggies have maintained a physical edge in most of their wins, especially when it comes to rebounding and finishing through contact inside. In two games last season, AU committed 45 fouls against TAMU, which had a 51-27 advantage in made free throws. This season, TAMU leads the nation averaging 18.3 offensive rebounds per game and leads the SEC with a +11.4 rebounding margin. “Whoever really wants it more. That’s what it’s really going to come to at the end of the day,” said AU junior Chad Baker-Mazara. “Just gotta make sure we’re in the right spots to box them out. Make sure we get some stops and make sure we put ourselves in the best position to don’t let them out-rebound us throughout the whole game.”