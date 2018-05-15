After being swept at No. 5 Ole Miss last weekend, the Tigers enter the homestretch 35-17 overall and 13-14 in the conference. Auburn is fourth in the SEC West, one game behind third-place LSU and a game ahead of Texas A&M and Mississippi State in fifth.

AUBURN | Heading into the final week of the regular season, there’s still a lot on the line for Auburn.

With the nation's No. 12 RPI, the Tigers can still host an NCAA Regional with a strong finish. Auburn travels to Troy on Tuesday before LSU visits Plainsman Park for a three-game series starting Thursday.

“I think they know what’s at stake,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told Andy Burcham on an Auburn Sports Network podcast. “We’ve just got to continue to know who we are and how we’ve played for the majority of the season to put ourselves into contention. With 13 SEC wins, every win only bolsters our resume. We’re almost 20 games over .500 as a ball club so we’ve had a good year, but getting swept in this league is a stain.”

Auburn is 22-3 in non-conference games this season including a 6-5 win over the Trojans on Feb. 21. Troy is 35-17 on the season and coming off a three-game road sweep over ULM. LSU took 2-of-3 from Alabama at home last weekend including scoring six runs in the eighth inning of a 7-5 win Friday.

“These are huge games for us and that’s what’s fun. We could be playing for nothing,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to find a way to embrace this time of year. How can you individually be at your best and how can you make sure you’re doing everything you can to support your ball club?”