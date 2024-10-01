PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Riddick ‘ready for the moment’

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn struggled to contain athletic quarterbacks through the first four games.

They found a solution in a freshman in Week 5.

Demarcus Riddick, seeing his most significant playing time of the season, led the Tigers with six tackles against Oklahoma. He added a tackle-for-loss, his first-career sack and pass breakup in 23 snaps.

Riddick brings down Hawkins for one of his team-high five solo tackles.
Riddick brings down Hawkins for one of his team-high five solo tackles. (Jake Crandall/USA Today images)
“He a dog. He a dog, man,” said senior linebacker Jalen McLeod. “He was ready for the moment. He seized the opportunity they gave him. I kept telling him, ‘I’m proud of you. You’re a true freshman. You come in and play against this top 25 team and you’re playing your heart out. Keep playing like that.’

“And, you know, he kept playing like that and I’m proud of him.”

Riddick had several stops against OU quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who had 69 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Forty-eight of those yards came on a touchdown run on the Sooner’s opening drive with Riddick watching on the sidelines.

“He doesn’t know half of what to do, really with every call right now. But when you're an athlete, you're an athlete. He runs a very, very fast quarterback down on several occasions,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Riddick was one of four Auburn true freshmen to make a significant impact on defense. Both defensive tackle Malik Blocton and cornerback Jay Crawford started their first-career games.

Crawford played all 54 snaps on defense and wasn’t targeted in 15 pass attempts while Blocton finished third among AU’s defensive linemen with a 68.0 run defense grade on 16 snaps according to PFF.

Kaleb Harris played 35 snaps as a backup safety and was AU’s highest-rated defender with a 79.1 defensive grade. He was credited with four tackles and one pass breakup.

“You start to see that we're recruiting kids that can make a difference, that can run and that can tackle them,” said Freeze. “And that's the type of recruiting we got to have, and that we are doing, and going to add to us, hopefully very soon.”

Auburn plays at No. 5 Georgia Saturday. Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

