Playing Ole Miss during the Kermit Davis era hasn’t been a field of dreams for Auburn. Since Davis arrived in Oxford in 2019, the series is tied at four wins apiece with the teams trading off sweeps. “You’d love to have about a month to prepare for Kermit Davis, instead of a day and a half,” said Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl. “It’s just a hard prep because they’re so versatile. They do so many different things offensively that are well-thought-out.” So what makes a Davis-led team difficult to play against? For starters, his defense is about as unique as it gets in college basketball. Davis is known for his 1-3-1 zone that can morph into a 2-3. Here’s an example of that:

Davis' base zone is a 1-3-1, but when the ball is swung to the corner the defense will switch into a 2-3. The Rebels run zone on just over 12 percent of their defensive possessions, but the Rebels run their defense more so based on their matchup. Against Mississippi State, a poor shooting team, the Rebels ran zone on 39 percent of their defensive possessions. Against Alabama, a good shooting team, the Rebels had zero zone possessions. “They're multiple, defensively,” Pearl said “They'll run the 1-3-1, they'll run a 2-3, and they've done different things. Sometimes they'll really extend it, especially at home, and try to turn you over.”