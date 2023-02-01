“Auburn is getting a hell of a football player,” said Ball, the Bulldogs’ interim coach.

And there’s one thing he knows above all others in what Auburn is getting in the 4-star cornerback from Anniston (Ala.) High.

AUBURN | Bradley Ball has watched and coached Jayden Lewis since his 7th grade year.

Lewis, who goes by Jaymoney, committed to the Tigers Wednesday afternoon over more than 20 offers including South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Florida State.

His varsity career at Anniston started way back in the 8th grade.

“We put him in at quarterback his 8th grade year as we moved him up to varsity to finish the season, and the first snap he took it to the house like 70 yards,” said Ball.

Lewis, 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, has concentrated on defensive back since the 9th grade.

“He plays cornerback, safety and some nickel for us. Wherever the dominant receiver is, that’s where he’s going to be,” said Ball. “He can take away a side of the field himself with his length, his speed and his aggressiveness.

“He’s very physical. He’ll come down and hit a tackle. That’s another plus about his game.”

A varsity captain as a junior, Lewis is also a dangerous return specialist.

“The season before last he had the state record for five punt returns for touchdowns. He returns kicks too,” said Ball. “That’s a great part of his game that people don’t know."