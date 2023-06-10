Tigers in top two for ’25 LB
AUBURN | It only took one trip for Tavion Wallace.
After two days in Auburn including participating in Friday’s camp, the 2025 linebacker from Wayne County in Jesus, Ga., has the Tigers squarely in his top two.
“They are at the top right now,” said Wallace. “They’re pretty good. I love it.”
Auburn shares that top spot with Florida State, where Wallace plans to visit Saturday.
One of the highlights for Wallace’s AU visit was working with linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.
"He’s a pretty good coach,” said Wallace. “I like how he coaches. He’s straight forward and don’t patty cake anything with you. Doesn’t sugarcoat nothing.”
Wallace likes his fit in Auburn’s defense.
“They just like my speed off the edge. They want me in the middle and edge if they need me to,” he said.
After Wallace’s first visit, he’s already making plans to return to Auburn.
“I’m gonna talk to coach but I can’t wait to get back,” said Wallace. “Hopefully catch some games. I can’t wait to get in that stadium.”
Wallace already has more than a dozen offers including Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arizona, UCF, Boston College and Cincinnati.
Wallace had 75 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks as a sophomore.