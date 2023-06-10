AUBURN | It only took one trip for Tavion Wallace. After two days in Auburn including participating in Friday’s camp, the 2025 linebacker from Wayne County in Jesus, Ga., has the Tigers squarely in his top two. “They are at the top right now,” said Wallace. “They’re pretty good. I love it.”

Wallace lists Auburn and Florida State as his top two. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn shares that top spot with Florida State, where Wallace plans to visit Saturday. One of the highlights for Wallace’s AU visit was working with linebackers coach Josh Aldridge. "He’s a pretty good coach,” said Wallace. “I like how he coaches. He’s straight forward and don’t patty cake anything with you. Doesn’t sugarcoat nothing.” Wallace likes his fit in Auburn’s defense. “They just like my speed off the edge. They want me in the middle and edge if they need me to,” he said.