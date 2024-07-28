Auburn ended the day with the nation’s top-ranked ’26 class and a lot of momentum for the No. 1 player in the state.

The Tigers landed three of the state of Alabama’s top 10 prospects during Big Cat including the No. 2 player, outside linebacker Shadarius Toodle , No. 4 in defensive end Hezekiah Harris and No. 10 in outside linebacker JaMichael Garrett .

AUBURN | It was a big day for Auburn recruiting in the 2026 class.

“It was great,” said defensive end Anthony Jones from St. Paul’s in Mobile. “It was probably one of the best visits I’ve been on so far. They just showed a lot of love to my family and took care of us.”

Jones, who goes by Tank, spent a lot of time with AU outside linebacker coach Josh Aldridge during Big Cat.

“I love him. He’s a great guy. He always takes care of me,” said Jones.

“I feel like that’s what really means the most to me, the relationships. How they took time out during the day to come talk to me and stuff.”

Jones, 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, has nearly 40 offers with a top five of Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia.

But it’s already shaping up as a battle between the two in-state schools.

“It’s close right now,” said Jones. “I just want to play for my state.”