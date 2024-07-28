Tigers impress state’s top ’26 prospect
AUBURN | It was a big day for Auburn recruiting in the 2026 class.
The Tigers landed three of the state of Alabama’s top 10 prospects during Big Cat including the No. 2 player, outside linebacker Shadarius Toodle, No. 4 in defensive end Hezekiah Harris and No. 10 in outside linebacker JaMichael Garrett.
Auburn ended the day with the nation’s top-ranked ’26 class and a lot of momentum for the No. 1 player in the state.
“It was great,” said defensive end Anthony Jones from St. Paul’s in Mobile. “It was probably one of the best visits I’ve been on so far. They just showed a lot of love to my family and took care of us.”
Jones, who goes by Tank, spent a lot of time with AU outside linebacker coach Josh Aldridge during Big Cat.
“I love him. He’s a great guy. He always takes care of me,” said Jones.
“I feel like that’s what really means the most to me, the relationships. How they took time out during the day to come talk to me and stuff.”
Jones, 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, has nearly 40 offers with a top five of Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia.
But it’s already shaping up as a battle between the two in-state schools.
“It’s close right now,” said Jones. “I just want to play for my state.”
Jones, who plans to hold off on a decision until his senior year, already has a good idea of what will make a difference in his recruitment.
“Somewhere that takes care of me and takes care of my family, that’s going to get me to the next level and develop me,” he said.
Jones plans to return to Auburn for some games this fall. He is rated a four-star and the nation’s No. 15 overall prospect in the '26 class by Rivals.