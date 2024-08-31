PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Tigers find much-needed explosive plays

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | In 13 games last season, Auburn completed just 16 passes of more than 30 yards.

The Tigers had six in their opening 73-3 win over Alabama A&M Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Bringing that explosive ability to Auburn’s offense was a key priority in the offseason and it showed right away.

Thorne had his best game as a Tiger against Alabama A&M.
Thorne had his best game as a Tiger against Alabama A&M. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)
“We weren’t very good at that last year,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “It’s certainly an emphasis when I brought (Derrick) Nix on. He knows how I feel about that. He knows that’s the first cut-up I want to see on Sundays, is, I want to see the explosive reel from last year and I want to already know in my mind how we’re going to create those.

“I think the players see that and hear me talk about that, and hear Nix talk about that, and they understand it’s an expectation, and if our receivers in those plays are in 1-on-1’s, they’re open. That’s the rule in these shot plays, or explosive opportunities.”

Auburn turned over its wide receiver room in the offseason with seven newcomers among the nine scholarship players. The freshmen and transfers had a big debut against the Bulldogs totaling 14 receptions for 393 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Payton Thorne certainly benefitted from the upgrading position completing 3 of 21 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.

It’s the first time Thorne has thrown for over 300 yards in 14 games at Auburn.

“We were able to take some shots down the field and connect on them and finish it the rest of the way and get in the end zone,” said Thorne. “It means a lot. It’s good to get out here and actually do it against another team and see it happen, and it’s something we’ve got to build on.”

Totaling 451 passing yards, six receiving touchdowns and averaging 25.1 yards per completion is big for the confidence of all of AU’s offensive players.

“I think anytime you have a game, even if it’s like this, where you are able to create those, that it only builds confidence in the kids and maybe they believe in our scheming and play calling better and it makes them make better plays. It was good to see that happen,” said Freeze.

Auburn returns to action next Saturday against California. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

