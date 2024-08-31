AUBURN | In 13 games last season, Auburn completed just 16 passes of more than 30 yards. The Tigers had six in their opening 73-3 win over Alabama A&M Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Bringing that explosive ability to Auburn’s offense was a key priority in the offseason and it showed right away.

Thorne had his best game as a Tiger against Alabama A&M. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

“We weren’t very good at that last year,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “It’s certainly an emphasis when I brought (Derrick) Nix on. He knows how I feel about that. He knows that’s the first cut-up I want to see on Sundays, is, I want to see the explosive reel from last year and I want to already know in my mind how we’re going to create those. “I think the players see that and hear me talk about that, and hear Nix talk about that, and they understand it’s an expectation, and if our receivers in those plays are in 1-on-1’s, they’re open. That’s the rule in these shot plays, or explosive opportunities.” Auburn turned over its wide receiver room in the offseason with seven newcomers among the nine scholarship players. The freshmen and transfers had a big debut against the Bulldogs totaling 14 receptions for 393 yards and six touchdowns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2NCdzAzamVKb2dzP3NpPTd5azEzZWtYeGJRSFVlT0Q/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Quarterback Payton Thorne certainly benefitted from the upgrading position completing 3 of 21 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half. It’s the first time Thorne has thrown for over 300 yards in 14 games at Auburn. “We were able to take some shots down the field and connect on them and finish it the rest of the way and get in the end zone,” said Thorne. “It means a lot. It’s good to get out here and actually do it against another team and see it happen, and it’s something we’ve got to build on.” Totaling 451 passing yards, six receiving touchdowns and averaging 25.1 yards per completion is big for the confidence of all of AU’s offensive players. “I think anytime you have a game, even if it’s like this, where you are able to create those, that it only builds confidence in the kids and maybe they believe in our scheming and play calling better and it makes them make better plays. It was good to see that happen,” said Freeze. Auburn returns to action next Saturday against California. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.