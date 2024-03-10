AUBURN | Butch Thompson expected a response a day after what he termed the worst loss of his nine years as Auburn’s head coach. He got it and then some. The 13th-ranked Tigers exploded for eight runs in the third inning in a 24-5 10-run rule win over Austin Peay in seven innings in the rubber game of the series Sunday at Plainsman Park.

McMurray celebrates his fifth home run of the season. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

"I was really interested in today. I wanted today to get here and just see how this team would respond," said Thompson. "That was another lesson and at least for a day, that was a good bounce-back for this club." Auburn rallied to win game one 7-6 Friday before a 15-6 loss Saturday that included seven errors, seven unearned runs, nine walks and three hit batters. The eight-run third included six hits, four for extra bases, two walks and a hit batter. Mason Maners got is started with a sacrifice fly and then Cooper Weiss and Deric Fabian droves in two runs apiece on back-to-back doubles. Gavin Miller singled in a run followed by a two-run blast by Cooper McMurray over the centerfield wall to give AU a 13-2 lead. "I think everyone knows that yesterday didn’t go as planned at all for us," said McMurray. "I think it all about coming in today with a new mindset and putting our character on our backs and showing we’re going to fight you every pitch. I think we were able to do that today."

The Tigers totaled 15 hits including seven doubles and four home runs, drew nine walks and had six hit by pitch. It’s the most runs Auburn has scored and the biggest margin of victory since a 33-0 win over Alabama A&M in 2021. McMurray finished 4 of 4 with three doubles, his fifth home run of the season, three runs scored and four RBI. Fabian was 2 of 3 with a double, his fifth home run of the season in the second, three runs scored and four RBI. Miller was 2 of 5 with five RBI including a grand slam in the fifth, his first home run of the season. Cooper Weiss drove in four runs on three hits including two doubles. Ike Irish was 1 of 3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Cade Belyeu had a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the sixth, the first of his career, and Maners and Christian Hall drove in a run apiece. "It’s all about setting the tone," said Weiss. "In our pregame meeting I brought everyone together and said, ‘Whatever the cost, a win means everything and it changes everything.’ "Setting the tone, whether it means working a 10-pitch at-bat or hitting four doubles and smoking a ball. That’s the name of the game, especially after a day like yesterday."