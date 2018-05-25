Auburn left nine runners on and was 2-for-14 with runners on base and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Rebels beat the Tigers 7-0 in an elimination game Friday on day four of the 2018 SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met. Ole Miss advances to the semifinals to face Texas A&M on Saturday while Auburn will await to learn its destination for the NCAA Regionals.

HOOVER | While Auburn continued to struggle with runners on base, Ole Miss kept coming up with clutch hit after clutch hit.

“I thought from a pitching standpoint we could piece together enough to be super-competitive in a regional,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I thought defensively we did enough. There were a couple of well-above average plays we can make, but didn’t. I thought overall our defense was on par and ready. I did think the offensive approach slipped as we moved through the games.

“If we’re going to win a championship we’re going to have to finish strong in all three of these categories. That’s the area as I’m sitting here talking to you for us not to continue to play tomorrow is from an offensive approach.”

The Tigers began the tournament with wins over Kentucky and Ole Miss before losing to Texas A&M Thursday and the Rebels in a rematch Friday. Auburn hasn't played in the semifinals since 2003.

“I just told the team I wanted our goal for Auburn baseball to be part of this SEC Tournament on the weekend,” Thompson said. “I think we would all agree that the goal was to continue on. We just didn’t do enough today to get that opportunity, but man, this is a special tournament. Outside of Omaha, there’s nothing like it. Hoover is a goal. The destination is something our program will continue to build around and build up for it to be a meaningful event for us.”

Auburn starter Andrew Mitchell (2-2) tied his career-high with nine strikeouts but allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in 5.1 innings to take the loss. He gave up a two-run home run to Thomas Dillard in the fourth and an RBI double to Cole Zabowski in the sixth.

Cody Greenhill allowed two runs in 2.2 innings, Welby Malczewski allowed a run on one hit with two strikeouts, Calvin Coker allowed a single and a walk in the ninth and Elliott Anderson retired the final batter on a strikeout.