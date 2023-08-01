AUBURN | Saturday was a big day for Auburn as it reeled in two commitments during Big Cat and hosted a number of top prospects. Mal Waldrep certainly took notice. “Watching this 2024 class skyrocket is really interesting to me, considering my time is coming pretty soon,” said Waldrep. “Looking at that class they’re building, its really cool to see.”

Waldrep was impressed with the family atmosphere during Big Cat. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Waldrep, a 2025 offensive lineman from Central in Phenix City, Ala., was especially impressed with the family atmosphere between the coaches, players and recruits. “It wasn’t a big football day,” he said. “It was just kinda hang out, really getting to know the coaches and all the players and recruits in the class. It was just really a fun-filled day and I enjoyed every part of it.” Waldrep, 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, spent the most time with his teammate, 2025 wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw, along with 2025 offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs from Buford (Ga.) High, 2025 offensive tackle Spencer Dowland from Athens, Ala., and 2024 quarterback Walker White, who committed to Auburn in February. White, who has been AU’s most active recruiter in the 2024 class, was doing the same with Waldrep Saturday.