Bullpen delivers in second run-rule win

The trio struck out eight and issued just one walk. AU went with three relievers due to starter Cade Fisher missing this weekend’s start with a minor injury.

Alex Petrovic, Jackson Sanders and Dylan Watts combined to hold Wright State to a run on five hits as the Tigers improved to 6-1 with an 11-1 win at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | Auburn went to its bullpen Saturday and three relievers stepped up in a second consecutive run-rule win.

“We threw 72 percent strikes yesterday. That was our watermark. We threw 74 percent strikes today,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

“Petrovic stepped in and did a nice job. Sanders had the little flair to start off with and he didn’t blink. I think he threw one ball. Then Dylan Watts was phenomenal today.”

In his first-career start, Petrovic allowed one run on two hits and one walk in 2.2 innings. The right-hander struck out a career-high five.

Sanders (1-0) threw 2.1 shutout innings to earn the win. The freshman left-hander allowed three hits but didn’t walk a batter and struck out one. Twenty of his 21 pitches were strikes.

“It felt good. My stuff was flowing through the zone,” said Sanders. “I’m just relying on that sinker to produce ground balls and those guys are turning double plays for me and coming up with big plays on the ground.”

Dylan Watts didn’t allow a hit and struck out two over the final 2.0 innings.

Auburn took advantage of a number of Wright State mistakes to score 11 runs on 13 hits including three errors and three wild pitches.

Trailing 1-0, Auburn got on the board with three runs in the third on a throwing error by left fielder JP Peltier and back-to-back RBI-singles by Cooper McMurray and Derick Fabian.

The Tigers added two more runs in the fourth on an error by second baseman Hunter Warren and a wild pitch that allowed Eric Snow to score from third.

AU batted around in the fifth as Fabian led off with a solo home run to left-center, Fralick singled home two and then scored on a wild pitch, and Fabian walked with the bases loaded.

AU finished its scoring in the sixth as Chris Rembert doubled and was driven home on a single by Fralick.

“We started a little slow the first couple of innings but then I did think we did some good things and took advantage. We settled in and started evaluating pitches and did a nice job,” said Thompson.

“Ike got three hits today and does some more work backside. It’s nice to see him coming on.”

Irish and Fralick had three hits apiece with Fralick driving home three. Fabian was 2 of 3 with three RBI and McMurray 2 of 4 with one RBI.

“They threw a lot of soft stuff our way,” said Irish. “As an offense, if they want to dink and dunk on the mound then we’ll dink and dunk as well. The big swing is coming. If it’s not coming now it’s coming later in the season. I think we know that as an offense.”

Auburn won game one Friday 11-0 in seven innings. The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.