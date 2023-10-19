What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Thursday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it. • ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers. • NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

ANDY points out that Auburn will be back at home: "I just hope it's loud and juiced." He used the word lit. NOT ANDY asks about practice emphasis: "Just really trying to put the mistakes from the LSU game behind us. Having a passionate, hard working Tuesday, Wednesday, which we did... I think the focus has been really good... Keionte Scott changes our team. He's been back around us this week and he really picks up everyone's spirit... Offensively, obviously just continuing to work on consistency in the passing game." ANDY asks about the quarterbacks: "We try to judge things based on what we see in practice... there's things that one does really well in practice and there's things that other's do well in practice... I do feel like me made progress, but I feel like we started that last week, but that game got away from us so fast." ***COMMERCIAL BREAK*** NOT ANDY asks about Brandon Frazier: "It's always good to see guys that we depend upon for a lot of the dirty get in on the action. Our tight ends are critical to what we do." ANDY asks about Caleb Burton: "Caleb's going to be a rally good player. He's picking up on things. He's one of the better route runners we have... you'll see him in action on Saturday. ***COMMERCIAL BREAK***