BMatt’s Monday musings

Much like 13 or 19, there will always be what-ifs, such as what a healthy Johni Broome could have done in the second half.

Perhaps not as much as the 2013 BCS championship game or the 2019 Final Four, but it was a tough one.

Auburn’s All-American had 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks in the first half. But as his elbow took more blows, his production waned, totaling just three points, three rebounds and no blocks in the second.

But when I look back on the semifinal loss to Florida, I’ll recall Bruce Pearl saying a couple of times before the game that Auburn can’t win if Walter Clayton Jr., is the best player on the floor again.

He absolutely was to the tune of 34 points on 6 of 8 3-pointers. And I consider that the main reason the Tigers finished two games short of a national championship.

He’ll have an opportunity to show he’s the best player in the entire NCAA Tournament against Houston later tonight. I certainly wouldn’t bet against him.

And as the dust settles and the heartbreak eases, I think most Auburn fans will look back on this season with fondness and agree with Pearl that this was Auburn’s best-ever team and best-ever season.

Maybe Pearl can top it in the coming years, but the 2024-25 Tigers set a new standard. Here’s just a short list of their achievements, which is not comprehensive by any means. It began by winning the Maui Invitational for the first time in program history.

Auburn’s 32 wins are a program record as were the eight SEC road wins and the eight weeks atop the AP poll.

AU played the toughest non-conference schedule in school history, won the regular season SEC Championship in a year the league sent a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament and beat Alabama in the first-ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between conference teams.

AU also tied the school record with 15 SEC wins.

Johni Broome joined Charles Barkley and Chris Porter as SEC Players of the Year, and set single-season records with 389 rebounds and 21 double-doubles. He’s also the first D-I men’s player to record 2,500 points, 1,500 rebounds and 400 blocks in his career.

Chad Baker-Mazara (.8823) and Denver Jones (.8817) are first and second in AU career free throw percentage.

Pearl became Auburn's all-time winningest coach (232) and Dylan Cardwell the all-time winningest player (120). Cardwell is also AU’s career leader in field goal percentage (.709)

And I’ll leave you with Cardwell, who was the heart and soul of this year’s team. This is what he said in the locker room just minutes after AU’s loss…

“It’s been a fun season. A real fun season. I had the time of my life. Best year of my life, for sure. It’s cool all the memories we made, all the laughs we had. Best year of my life, for sure.”

He then went on to say…

“Don’t hang your head on this loss. We made history. We were the best team in college basketball, best team in Auburn history. Remember the good. Don’t let today tank the legacy we left here. It’s been a great year. It’s been fun. We left the national championship on the table but at the end of the day, it’s over now. All we can do is look back on the good times we had. That’s all we can control.”

