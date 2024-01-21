"Just really feels good to get my first win over Alabama and this team’s first win," Harris said. "I thought we prepared really well. Our team was focused, I felt like they were locked in, I felt like they came out and set the tone."

Entering the day having lost the last nine to the Crimson Tide, head coach Johnnie Harris and the Tigers took care of business and defeated Alabama 78-65 Wednesday. It was the first Auburn win over its in-state rival since 2019, and the Tigers did it on the day that DeWanna Bonner's No. 24 was retired.

Auburn forced Alabama to call a timeout within the first three minutes, as it opened on a 10-0 run to start the game. The Tigers shot 64% from the field in the first quarter, taking a 22-6 lead into the second.

Alabama battled back into the game, outscoring Auburn in both the second and third quarters, even claiming its first lead heading into the fourth. Trailing by one, Auburn was challenged to close out the game.

"We had to be able to withstand that run," Harris said. "We had to be able to make an adjustment, throw something different at them and sometime that’s the difference in the ball game. I told them, we have to get back to what we were doing in the first quarter."

The Tigers failed to close the game out against Vanderbilt Thursday, but didn't let this one get away.

Auburn had its most efficient quarter of scoring in the fourth, putting up 28 points to close it out. Out of the 28 fourth-quarter points, 13 came from the free-throw line.

"There was a time where we were missing a lot," Harris said. "These kids get in the gym and they work on it. Just to see that pay off for them, it’s big."

With the victory, Auburn is now 13-6 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. The Tigers will get a week off before hosting Georgia on Monday, Jan. 29.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CST and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.