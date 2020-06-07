Auburn football will resume voluntary group workouts Monday morning, but a few players won't be available.

Three Tigers have tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com, and will be placed into a quarantine dorm for approximately two weeks. All three players are asymptomatic.

The Tigers welcomed players back to campus beginning Thursday and on Friday tested all players for the novel coronavirus. Results were returned to administrators Saturday.

Players who tested negative will undergo physicals today in preparation for workouts.

Some 19,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far this year, according to the latest batch of statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state is reporting zero verified deaths for positive cases involving people between the ages of 4 and 25.