Thompson is hoping the SEC will receive five host bids. The top four seeds in the Tournament -- Florida, Ole Miss, Georgia and Arkansas -- are projected to host. All four are in the top 10 of the NCAA RPI.

AUBURN | There’s still an SEC Tournament between Auburn and the NCAA selection show next Monday, but Butch Thompson likes where his Tigers stand as a potential Regional host after finishing the regular season 37-19 overall and 15-15 in the SEC.

“As I look at it, I’m not so sure that our body of work — I know they’ll set it up and do what’s best for college baseball — I’m not so sure we’re not a host right now as I start counting off 16 teams to host,” Thompson said. “With that said, this is an exciting time and I think our body of work looks pretty good right now as I do my own armchair quarterbacking.

“The next thing I think about is we have absolutely zero control over it. I think our focus is try to play our best baseball. We’re playing a great Kentucky team. You’ve got these 10 weeks of SEC play. We’re still trying to sharpen out axe to make every blow count this time of year.”

Auburn, the No. 7 seed, plays No. 10 seed Kentucky Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT at the Hoover Met. The winner plays No. 2 seed Ole Miss Wednesday while the loser goes home. The rest of the 12-team tournament is double elimination until the semifinals Saturday and the championship game Sunday.

“This week sets up like a Regional and you have to earn your way in by winning the first game. We’ll approach it that way,” Thompson said.

Auburn will start freshman left-hander Jack Owen (2-2, 6-19) against the Wildcats. Kentucky has yet to name a starter.

If the Tigers advance to Wednesday against the Rebels, either sophomore Davis Daniel will start — if he’s not used in relief Tuesday — or they’ll move up Tanner Burns a day. Burns picked up the win against LSU Thursday throwing 97 pitches in 6.0 innings. If Burns pitches Wednesday, Thompson said All-American Casey Mize would also move up a day and start Thursday.

All SEC Tournament games will carried on the SEC Network until Sunday’s championship, which will be at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

***SEC TOURNAMENT BRACKET***