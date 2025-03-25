THE RUNDOWN: Episode 675

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the Tigers' advancement into the NCAA Sweet Sixteen for only the sixth time in school history.

Other things were discussed as well, including:

• Did the win against Creighton clear up any concerns?

• What will Auburn face against Michigan?

• What do we think of Tre Donaldson? Friend or foe?

• How can Auburn repel the Wolverines' massive front line?

• Spring Football Practice enters its second week. What's happening?

• Hugh Freeze updated his health situation after being diagnosed with cancer.

• A bittersweet moment for Mike Blanc.

• Caleb gets us up to speed on recruiting. Much is happening!

• Larry Vickers has been hired to lead the women's program.

• Baseball got off to a nice start in league play — but now they face UGA.

• Softball is in a nasty skid.

The show ends with a very short list of salutations and commendations for the most outstanding contributions on The Bunker, our award-winning message board. A good time was had by all.

