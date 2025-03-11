THE RUNDOWN: Episode 673

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the Tigers' struggling in its final regular-season game against the Crimson Tide. Yuck.

Other things were discussed as well, including:

• What does the Alabama loss actually mean?

• Chad was ejected again. WTH?

• Is this going to be a problem ... again?

• Johni looked better in some ways.

• Tahaad Pettiford has been a revelation.

• What are the possible matchups in Nashville?

• Johnnie Harris got fired. What now for women's hoops?

• Baseball is still on track, but Vanderbilt is coming to town.

• Softball had a tough weekend in Starkville.

The show ends with a concise list of salutations and commendations for the most outstanding contributions on The Bunker, our award-winning message board. A good time was had by all.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, suburban Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com