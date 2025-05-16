Rebels feast on Auburn pitching

“That’s the second tough start for Samuel. We can tell it’s not quite his stuff right there,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Our relievers gave up seven runs there before they got a meaningful out. That was the difference in the ball game.”

Led by a pair of three-run home runs by Judd Utermark, the Rebels beat the 2nd-ranked Tigers 15-11 at Swayze Field to take the series.

Ole Miss improves to 37-17 overall and 16-13 in the SEC while AU falls to 37-17 and 16-13.

AU starter Samuel Dutton (6-3) had his second straight tough outing allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks in 3.0 innings. He’s allowed 12 earned runs in his last two starts totaling 7.0 innings.

Griffin Graves allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in 2.0 innings, Parker Carlson three runs, two earned, on two hits and a walk in 2.0 innings and Abe Chancellor two runs on two hits in 1.0 inning.

AU’s four pitchers combined to allow 15 hits including five for extra-bases, five walks, two hit batters and two wild pitches.

Ike Irish had a solo home run in the third inning and a 2-run shot in the ninth, Eric Snow a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the sixth and Cooper McMurray a 2-run home run in the eighth.

Auburn stranded 12 base runners and was 3 of 12 with runners in scoring position with two of thoe hits coming in the ninth.

“We out-hit these guys tonight and we didn’t quit and we got the closer in the game,” said Thompson. “There were some absolute positive things that happened from our offense that will hopefully benefit us tomorrow.”

The teams will close out the regular season Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.