Auburn doesn't have a quarterback in its 2025 class. One of its top targets is Saraland's KJ Lacey, the No. 13 player in the nation and No. 2 pro-style quarterback on the market. Currently committed to Texas, Lacey's been to multiple Auburn games this season alongside his teammate and Auburn flip target Ryan Williams. His most recent trip was for the Iron Bowl, featuring No. 8 Alabama and a six-win Auburn team. It was a close game with a wild finish, but that wasn't a shock to Lacey. "Football, Iron Bowl, the game’s gonna be crazy regardless," Lacey said.

Advertisement

This weekend was Lacey's third game day visit of the year to Auburn. He visited for the Georgia game and the Ole Miss game previously, as the Tigers continue to make a push for Lacey to flip. Like many of the games he'd been to previously, the atmosphere wasn't a disappointment. “The crowd was crazy," Lacey said. "Especially the recruiting section, it was rocking over there.” Did Auburn help its chances with Lacey over the weekend? “Oh yeah, for sure," Lacey said. "Just seeing what’s going on out there. It’s close in all the big games. Just looking around right now, still locked in with Texas right now obviously.”