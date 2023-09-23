Auburn's defense did all it could for the first half, but then the fatigue kicked in.

In the first half, Auburn's defense held Texas A&M to just six points and 121 yards and gave the offense great field position throughout the second quarter as Auburn's average starting position in the quarter was its own 41 yard-line.

"We play hard," said linebacker Larry Nixon. "That's what we expect every game. There's just a few things we could clean up to make it complete(ly) dominant. We came in the game (and) stopped them. They ain't score nothing but two field goals and everything."

The Tiger offense couldn't take advantage of this and that eventually wore on the defense as it gave up three touchdowns and 281 total yards in the second half.

"They fought and fought," said head coach Hugh Freeze. "Obviously they gave up a few explosive plays in the third quarter, but we didn't help them. I don't know the timing -- it's not broken down by quarter -- it couldn't have been good. I think that took the gas out of our defense."