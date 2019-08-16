Auburn has seen this movie before.

T.D. Moultry had a phenomenal offseason last year, according to his coaches. The former top-100 recruit out of Jackson-Olin in Birmingham entered the season ready to be one of Auburn's primary pass-rushers from the Buck end position.

But immediately in the opener against Washington, the penalty troubles began to pile up. He was flagged for offsides and received a roughing-the-passer call against the Huskies.

From there, Moultry got in his own head.

“Really, T.D. last year coming out of spring had an unbelievable spring," Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner said at Thursday's assistant coach media day, "and then right off the box in the Washington game, he had those two penalties and sort of took a dip."

As Moultry declined, 2018 team sack leader Nick Coe began to take charge as Auburn's go-to pass-rusher at the Buck position. Moultry never worked his way back up and finished the season with 2.5 tackles for loss.

With a clean slate now heading into his junior campaign, Moultry is picking himself up and maturing as a leader and a player.

“I think T.D.’s gotten back to the old T.D.," Garner said. "... We just got to be guarded that we don’t take that dip again. I think he had a really good offseason. I think he had a good spring. I think he’s had a good fall camp. Obviously, we got to put all that together, and we’ve got to learn how to not allow one bad play to turn into two, turn into three, because the next thing you know, you got a bad game, and just that mental toughness and being able to fight through adversity, because you’re going to have adversity. That’s part of the game.”

Garner utilizes seven to eight linemen in multiple different packages, so Auburn obviously relies on more than just the four starters. Coe or defensive end Marlon Davidson can move inside on money downs, and end Big Kat Bryant can float as a QB spy in Auburn's third down "Rabbits" package.

That leaves Moultry, who rarely worked as anything but a hands-on-knees linebacker in high school, as the most pure pass-rusher of the unit.