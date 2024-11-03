Advertisement

STULTZ: Offense owes defense apology

STULTZ: Offense owes defense apology

Auburn's defense played more than well enough for the Tigers to win. The offense let them down.

 • Brian Stultz
Tigers implode on offense

Tigers implode on offense

Auburn’s offense and special teams fell apart in a 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 • Bryan Matthews
A possession game

A possession game

Time of possession will be a key factor in Auburn’s game against Vanderbilt.

 • Bryan Matthews
Pick’em: Week 10

Pick’em: Week 10

Our predictions for Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

 • Bryan Matthews
Exhibition blowout

Exhibition blowout

Auburn blew out Florida Atlantic 102-70 in an exhibition game Friday night.

 • Bryan Matthews

Published Nov 3, 2024
SUPER QUICK NUMBERS: Grades from Vanderbilt '24
circle avatar
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
Publisher
Twitter
@JayGTate
