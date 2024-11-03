Advertisement
in other news
STULTZ: Offense owes defense apology
Auburn's defense played more than well enough for the Tigers to win. The offense let them down.
• Brian Stultz
Tigers implode on offense
Auburn’s offense and special teams fell apart in a 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
• Bryan Matthews
A possession game
Time of possession will be a key factor in Auburn’s game against Vanderbilt.
• Bryan Matthews
Pick’em: Week 10
Our predictions for Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
• Bryan Matthews
Exhibition blowout
Auburn blew out Florida Atlantic 102-70 in an exhibition game Friday night.
• Bryan Matthews
in other news
STULTZ: Offense owes defense apology
Auburn's defense played more than well enough for the Tigers to win. The offense let them down.
• Brian Stultz
Tigers implode on offense
Auburn’s offense and special teams fell apart in a 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
• Bryan Matthews
A possession game
Time of possession will be a key factor in Auburn’s game against Vanderbilt.
• Bryan Matthews
SUPER QUICK NUMBERS: Grades from Vanderbilt '24
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement