Now, with that out of the way, I’m coming up with a new mantra: The Jungle is The Jungle.

AUBURN | I have never quite understood the phrase “the standard is the standard.” It sounds like a nonsensical phrase that Mike Tomlin or another NFL coach once said, and now high school coaches plaster on the walls of their weight rooms.

We all witnessed that once again on Saturday night as Auburn, entering the game limping after a bad loss at Georgia three days before, put on a show in front of a capacity crowd in a 72-59 victory over Arkansas.

Actually, we were aware of what home-field advantage meant beforehand, as the Tigers went into the matchup as favorites. On a neutral floor, there’s no doubt Eric Musselman’s team would be Vegas’ pick.

But nope. This one was in Neville Arena, a place that has become a graveyard for opponents’ hopes and dreams. And it didn’t take long for the decibel level to a piercing volume as Wendell Green hit a three while getting fouled before fans could even take their seats following the introduction of the starting lineup.

Not long after Green’s opening heroics, the crowd went into another crescendo as Hugh Freeze, fresh off saving the 2023 recruiting class and with commits still arriving daily, was introduced. Showing once again that he gets it, the new Auburn head football coach led the crowd in a rousing “War Eagle” like a veteran mic man.

But back to basketball. The Razorbacks, trailing by double digits for the majority of the second half, never had a shot of any comeback. Not with this crowd. Not with the student section back in full force. And, let’s be honest, not with Bruce Pearl looking for revenge after Arkansas beat the top-ranked Tigers and stormed the court. Don’t think for a second that wasn’t on the back of the minds of every Auburn coach, player and fan.

The Hogs wilted as Auburn’s zone defense stifled them, and the crowd not letting the noise get to the point where having a conversation was possible. Two times in the second half, a made three-pointer by the Tigers would have resulted in roof damage.

Of course, much like arrogant Kentucky fans – what has happened to that program, by the way? –, Arkansas was quick to say this was Auburn’s Super Bowl, a term that also doesn’t make sense sports-wise. And, as I wrote last year, this wasn’t anything special. This was just another big game in a big-time arena with a big, noisy crowd in a top-25 matchup. While that was once a once-in-a-blue-moon moment at Auburn, it has become the norm.

The team thrived off the crowd, per usual. Green rebounded with a terrific all-around performance. Allen Flanigan showed the player we all thought he would be. Johni Broome? Well, he was Johni Broome: a stout defender and offensive threat, finishing with yet another double-double. Oh, and a pretty iffy technical foul.

It was the 27th straight time an opponent had walked into their infernal playground and left massively disappointed. That’s the standard now, and one that is clearly defined. You come to Neville Arena, cave in due to the crowd and pressure and walk away a loser.

The Jungle is The Jungle. Now that makes sense.