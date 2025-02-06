Pearl sees improvement, wants more

That’s certainly not the case with Auburn, which improved to 21-1 overall and 9-0 in the SEC after Tuesday night’s 98-70 win over Oklahoma.

The Tigers’ all-time winningest coach knows from experience it can be more straightforward motivating a team that’s going through a little adversity.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl continues to push Auburn to get better each week, which is not as easy as it sounds for a team ranked No. 1 and off to an undefeated start in conference play.

“First of all, we have to get better,” said Pearl. “By the way, we’re going to get beat. It’s coming up. We’re going to lose a game, or lose games. But our focus is to get better.

“So I thought, for example, I thought our transition defense was better. I thought for the most part we shot it better. And every game is going to be different. Some teams are going to bother other teams differently.”

Pearl and his staff emphasized slowing down the Sooners’ fast break offense during pregame practices, and it showed. Oklahoma was held to a season-low three fast-break points after coming into the game 4th in SEC and 28th nationally averaging 14.4 per game.

“Wow,” said AU guard Denver Jones of holding Oklahoma to three fast-break points. “We knew they were a fast team. They like to play fast and run the fast break. That was something that we emphasized in the scout. We had a great game plan from (assistant coach) Chad Prewett.”

For Pearl, who’ll never be satisfied, it was a step forward for a team that continues to stay hungry despite its success.

“Really, really pleased with our effort and the fact that we continue to take every opponent seriously,” said Pearl.

Auburn hosts No. 6 Florida Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.