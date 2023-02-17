Giddy? I know I am, along with my esteemed colleague Bryan Matthews who can’t wait to get in that press box and cover the 2023 version of the Tigers.

The last time we saw Butch Thompson’s team, they were walking off the field in Omaha, unhappy about not bringing the ultimate prize home after a wild and crazy run to the College World Series. And, as with every team, key pieces are now gone. Sonny DiChiara will no longer come to the plate while 4,000-plus clap their hands in rhythm to Che La Luna. Brody Moore is gone as the captain of the infield and de facto team spokesperson. Leadoff hitter Blake Rambusch isn’t at the hot corner anymore. And, when Thompson looks to close out a game in the last two innings, he can no longer count on the one-two punch of Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter.

But, as the Auburn head baseball coach loves to say, he focuses on what he has and not on what he doesn’t.

This year’s squad combines a lot of returning veterans and talented newcomers with several transfers that will make an immediate impact. Chase Allsup, who spent all of his freshman season in the bullpen, takes the ball in Friday’s opener. Joseph Gonzalez, the stud of last year’s starters, will go on Saturday. And, on Sunday, welcome to college baseball, Drew Nelson. The freshman will make his debut in Game 3 against Indiana.

Caden Green. Chris Stanfield. Justin Kirby. Ike Irish. Zach Crotchfelt. All names that Auburn fans will learn quickly.

But let’s go back to the Plainsman experience. Sure, it isn’t among the monstrous, cavernous ballparks that exist elsewhere in the SEC, but it is as charming as they come. The nooks and crannies, including the giant wall in left field, make the park feel intimate with fans right on top of the field close to the action. In addition, the beer garden down the first-base line has added that extra oomph needed to get the crowd even rowdier when Auburn needs a lift.

I think spending a warm day at Plainsman Park – and it will warm up for Sunday’s finale – is the best way to spend it on the Plains. Jordan-Hare is wonderful. Neville Arena is always electric. But a day at the ballpark? Count me in.

And, after this season, the fan experience will get even better. But, for now, the Tigers deserve all the support each person can provide as they try to make their way back to the NCAA Tournament and, hopefully, Charles Schwab Field for a chance at the program’s first national title. We’ve seen Mississippi State and Ole Miss accomplish just that in the last two seasons, so there’s no reason not to keep it in the SEC West.

So come out, heckle the opponents and take in the beauty of a game at Plainsman Park. Just be sure to save me a hot dog.