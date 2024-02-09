Getting sick as an adult sucks. Okay, so being ill at any age isn't fun, but when you are a kid, at least it comes with some built-in advantages: get to sleep late and stay home from school, watch all The Price is Right you can and, of course, being waited on by your parents with your every need. When I was 11, I was stuck in bed for two weeks with mono. After getting past all the fever, aching, and everything that came with that diagnosis, those two weeks were amazing and felt more like a month. And yes, I fell behind on school assignments, but there was nothing better than waking up for 14 straight days and having nothing to do. Now, when I'm sick? I actually have to do things for myself. Adulting is hard. By the way, I'll be 43 in two months. If you want, you can make fun of me for these last three paragraphs. Let's get onto some ramblings.

Advertisement

- I've said it here before, but it must be repeated: Auburn is getting the best version of K.D. Johnson this season, and it isn't even close. He's accepted his role as a menace on defense, sometimes a scorer, and has played that part to the max. Arguably, no one makes a more significant difference for a team in college basketball without having to score than Johnson. The putback dunk against Ole Miss to put the nail in the Rebels' coffin was phenomenal. - I saw a commercial for His and Hers KY Jelly, and it reminded me of the time I was walking through one of my father's pharmacies as a kid, stopped in an aisle, and said, "Dad, what's Kentucky jelly?" Ah, the naivete of youth. - I've never been a fan of practical jokes due to the fact they bring out the worst in people and make the person who is getting played look like a total ass for no good reason. If you think I get tired of seeing commercials for Impractical Jokers, you are correct. - Old man take: the number of people just finding out how incredible Tracy Chapman and the song "Fast Car" is makes me angry. That song has been a legit banger for more than 30 years. - Vontrell King-Williams absolutely deserves the defensive line job, and the players are 1,000 percent behind him. He's worked his butt off to get in this position, and I'm confident he will do everything in his power to make sure the Tigers are dominant in the trenches. - I saw the oft-forgotten movie Fire in the Sky in the theater back in the day (I don't recommend watching it), and it drove me crazy that they wouldn't give the guys who were abducted a lie detector test. In fact, I remember yelling it at the screen in the middle of the theater. - Why does Moe's Southwest Grill not give you the option of two tacos? One is too little, and three is too many. Also, they misspell John Cocktosten's name from Fletch. Give us two tacos, Moe! - I don't know who to root for in the Super Bowl. On one hand, you have the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated my Cincinnati Bengals last year in the AFC Championship. On the other side, you have the San Francisco 49ers, who made seven-year-old Brian really sad in 1989 when Joe Montana defeated the Bengals in the Super Bowl. Let's hope for a seven-overtime game, and Usher goes with his hits from 20 years ago. - Watching Kansas-Kansas State on Monday night, I was reminded that there is nothing better than the home team coming back from a deficit, finally tying it with a free throw and the home crowd rising to its feet to will their team to continue the run. Wait, I thought of something better: Jaylin William's windmill dunk on Wednesday night. Yeah, that is better.