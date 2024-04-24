Five or so years after I graduated, the high school (and, I'm guessing, the school system) got taken over by the state for a few years due to low test grades. I suddenly felt terrible for not taking this seriously, but that is a horrible way to test how good a school system is. Kids will never take that seriously.

We always mailed these in, sometimes using the A-C-B-D approach on the scantron bubbles or all C answers all the way down. This test meant nothing to us because the scores wouldn't affect our GPA, nor would any colleges see the results.

Every year in high school (and maybe earlier), we had to sit down for a statewide standardized test to test how far we had come in our education. Perhaps this was only a Kentucky thing, but despite our teachers and school administrators telling us how important this was for the school system, you can only imagine how 95 percent of the student body reacted.

- A-10 basketball has always been appointment viewing for this man, but it is even more so that K.D. Johnson gets to terrorize an entirely new conference. He's going to be talking crap to Davidson fans in no time.

- On trips back and forth from Lexington, my dad and I sometimes played the "Name the Kentucky counties" game that I'm pretty sure only we played. This is where I tell you that Kentucky has 120 counties, way too many in my mind. But what I didn't tell my dad was that I took Kentucky Studies during my junior year, giving me an unfair advantage due to us having to learn not just all 120 counties but also their location on the state map.This skill has come to my advantage that one time only.

- I never thought I would do it, but it is time for me to pick up pickleball. It looks fun, and it is an excellent form of exercise. If my ping-pong skills transfer over, I should be decent. I will report back once I pull the first muscle.

- Aden Holloway's comments were a bit rough to see after all the chances Bruce Pearl and his staff gave the kid during his freshman season. I'm confident he will regret saying what he did once he matures more.

- The SEC season continues to be rough for Butch Thompson and the Tigers. The Auburn head coach has much to consider this offseason, but he will only sleep once he gets it right. The big question is whether he loses Karl Nonemaker to a head coaching job. Nonemaker is ready for it.

- I'm heading out of town this weekend to Daphne/Point Clear to play at Lakewood at the Grand Hotel, and I couldn't be more excited. My buddies Shane and Thomas don't have a clue what a butt-whooping is coming for them on the course. (Once again, I will report back once I get demolished.)

- Many NBA pundits say there is nothing more dramatic or electric than Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks are good in the playoffs. I beg to differ. MSG is at its best when the New York Rangers are winning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Also, I can't believe Lin-sanity was more than a decade ago.

- My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade" is a jam all these years later.

- TikTok of the Week: An Italian exchange student is taken to the Olive Garden. I don't need to say anything more.

- As usual, since I am no longer a Chicago Blackhawks fan, I am cheering for a Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup. It's been too long.

- Finally, it's damn time that the Heisman Trophy Trust got over itself and gave the award back to Reggie Bush. However, if I were Bush, I would refuse to attend any event or do an interview where they try to make it a feel-good story.