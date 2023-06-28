So, if you are ever in Albany, go to this place. It's incredible. And no, this is not me angling to get invited back. (It totally is.) Now let's do some rambling.

Ladies and gentlemen, I was wrong. It was some of the best Italian I have had in a long time, so much so that Wesley McGriff and I requested to go there again on the second night. The bolognese sauce tastes like heaven, the lasagna is top-notch, and if they have the tomahawk ribeye, it's definitely worth getting. In fact, I recommend going and ordering family style.

As someone who lived in NYC and Chicago for a decade-plus combined, I hesitate to try Italian food in most places. I despise the Olive Garden more than you could ever know (sorry, Mom and Dad) and think a fast-food place like Fazoli's is blasphemous. So, when in Albany, Ga., last week and was told we were going to a place called Bianca's, I was skeptical.

- In my esteemed ability to find simple things interesting, I noticed that in Auburn, there is a road named Lois Lane. "Yes, I live on Lois Lane. Don't tell Superman. He will get jealous."

- It's not a question of if but when Auburn sets a record for most season tickets sold for a season. If that doesn't tell you how much energy and enthusiasm Hugh Freeze and his staff are bringing to this program, I don't know what does.

- On Tuesday morning, I woke up with my right wrist killing me, and I had no idea why. Well, a trip to the doctor later, I discovered I had somehow sprained it in the middle of the night. Yes, this goes right up there when I pulled my hamstring due to trying to kick someone in a dream, and my body automatically kicked in real life. I'm more dangerous to myself in my sleep than awake.

- I love the introduction of the SEC/ACC Challenge in basketball, as it will allow the Tigers to get a quality opponent and go up against some established programs. And I'm not sure why, but it excites me way more than playing the Big 12.

- In one of those half-awake/half-asleep moments this weekend, I got the idea of my rapper name becoming Rhythm and Thyme. I might be the only person who finds this hilarious, but darn it, I'm sticking to it. Also, I can flow with the best.

- There's no more annoying character in a great American novel than Scout from "To Kill A Mockingbird." I stand by this statement and the next one.

- The movie "Remember the Titans" is complete trash.

- Losing the LSU rivalry on an annual basis means a lot, in my opinion, to Auburn fans. That trip to Baton Rouge – and a possible side trip to New Orleans – was always a blast, and, as a whole, LSU fans are some of the best to tailgate with. There was no doubt in my mind that they would blow away the Jell-O shot challenge in Omaha, and they came through big time.

- Why are mermaids made out to be these attractive figures? I have wondered that since seeing "Splash" at a young age. I mean, Darryl Hannah is beautiful, but, I mean, how exactly does all of that work? I'm stopping right there for my own good.

- I'm heading back to my hometown on Friday and am looking forward to a few things, including the ribs at The Ribber right across the river in Portsmouth, Ohio. They aren't your usual ribs, but I find this tasty as hell. Also, I will make my famous deviled eggs for my parents and family and try to recreate the chicken Kyiv my grandmother taught me to make.

- Speaking of family, my uncle was nice enough to forward me an email from the Hallmark Channel announcing that new Christmas movies are out for Christmas in July. The last time I was this excited was when they brought out the bolognese at Bianca's. (Another plug, baby!)