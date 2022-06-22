STULTZ: Rambling on a baseball season, trip to remember

Another magical season that came up just short of the ultimate prize has ended for Auburn baseball, but there's absolutely nothing that the Tigers should hang their heads about. This team was determined, gritty and never wavered from their goals on the field. When you make it to Omaha, especially for the second time in three tournaments, you know that a program is in great shape, and that's the case with Auburn. I think it's in as good shape as it's been this century. That falls directly on the shoulders of Butch Thompson. We discovered "Che La Luna" and the powers the tune brought to Sonny DiChiara and Plainsman Park. The Tigers hosted an NCAA Regional in which, much like Thompson wanted, the fans absolutely brought it. And, in a nerve-wracking series in Corvallis, the Tigers pulled off the upset against No.3 seed Oregon State to send a message to the Pac-12 that it shouldn't mess with the SEC. Yes, it was a great ride for these Tigers and fans everywhere, as the standard continues to rise for Auburn baseball. So, let's get into my random thoughts after a great experience at the College World Series.

Sonny DiChiara shares a moment with Arkansas players after the game. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

- Auburn can always replace players, but it will be hard to find better leaders than Brody Moore, Kason Howell and Carson Skipper. Those three laid it all on the line for the Tigers, and you could see the emotion on their faces after the loss on Tuesday night. As I was leaving the stadium, Moore hugged the many family members that made the trip, including his dad, with a long embrace. It was a bittersweet moment to watch. - I'm not sure which place advertises more on highway billboards: Fantastic Caverns in Missouri or Ron Jon Surf Shop in Florida. Whoever does the marketing for those places must have an amazing budget. - I tweeted about this during the game, but those people calling Mike Bello a bad outfielder because he lost one in the sun need to settle down. I walked out to the left-field area for a little bit of the game, and it was brutal to see any part of a fly ball. Also, I had a lot of people who I am just assuming are Gold Glove winners in my mentions. - I kept track of how many different schools that weren't playing in the College World Series were represented by fans, and the total was 25. Highlights include seeing a Bama fan only five minutes after arriving because, of course, and a man wearing a Central Michigan hat. I didn't get to ask what he thought of Tony Barbee. (Nebraska, Iowa and Creighton did not count in this total.) - Butch is just an overall incredible man. Like his players, I would run through a wall for that guy. The way the players talk about him makes you want to play for Butch. - Working in the hotel lobby on Tuesday before the game, the television was stuck on TNT and the show Supernatural. I have to ask: What in the holy hell is going on on that show? I had never seen it and was both confused and awed by it. I mean, I wouldn't watch it again, but for that hour, it was riveting. - Blake Burkhalter is the epitome of clutch, and it will be said for the Tigers to see him go if he does indeed enter the draft. - Jason Caldwell knows the lyrics to every song in every genre that comes on the radio. I witnessed this during our two 15-hour trips to Omaha and back. - Speaking of the drive, we went through a little bit of Amish and Mennonite territory. We didn't stop, so I didn't get the chance to rant at those amazing people in person. I still don't trust them. Also, do they get mail? I need this answered ASAP.

Sunset over Charles Schwab Field. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

- The amount of respect Arkansas players showed for Sonny DiChiara at the end of the game – each infielder giving him a big hug – shows how much the slugger endeared himself to Auburn fans, teammates, and people around the SEC. - On the same respect card, Stanford had no media at the CWS to cover them. That shows you how big college sports are in the Pac-12 and, generally, the San Francisco area. Also, the Cardinal might have had 25 total fans. This is a powerhouse program that regularly puts out MLB players. Where's the love? - Army's athletic director, Mike Buddie, looks like a living Ken doll. He looks like he was just brought out of a box, and I'm saying that in the best way possible. I wish I had his jawline. - For those wondering, I was able to add 12 jello shots to the big board at Rocco's and, along with three of my friends, probably added 30 to the Auburn count. Regarding the Tigers' low count, let's just say I'm highly disappointed in everyone. - It's June 22nd, and I have only slept in my bed for four days this month. Now I know how George Clooney's character in Up in The Air felt. Oh, and the plot twist in that movie? Amazing. Trust me if you haven't seen it. - Only on the last day did I realize that my hotel was right next to Spearmint Rhinos, a gentlemen's adult entertainment club. I didn't get a chance to make it rain. - Cole Foster's performance on Monday against the Cardinal, especially that big two-out, three-run double, becomes even more impressive when you realize how sick he was that day. First-base coach Karl Nonemaker said he wasn't certain the second baseman would be able to make it after seeing him lower his head when he reached second. Gritty. - Before Tuesday's game, a military band performed the national anthem. I counted, and the bass drum player had to hit the drum just 22 total times. What I'm saying is that I could quickly learn how to play the national anthem on the bass drum. - For a relatively new stadium, the elevators at Charles Schwab Field are extremely slow. However, one of the sweetest things I have ever seen is that an elderly couple operated the two elevators and have been doing it for years. They could not have been nicer. - I was hoping that Bruce Pearl and Lane Kiffin would be at the same game so they could get a picture together, post it on Twitter and piss off the entire Tennessee fan base at once.

Bobby Peirce rounds the bases after hitting a home run. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)