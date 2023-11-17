I don't know about everyone else, but Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday we celebrate in this country. There's almost no pressure – I do a Friendsgiving, not with family – and there are absolutely no stupid things like fireworks that we set off to celebrate. (Okay, that last thing might just be a me problem.) It's nothing but pure joy full of eating, drinking and watching football while enjoying time around people you love and cherish. What could be better? While Christmas is great, and much can be said about July 4th (minus fireworks), Thanksgiving is the perfect day on the yearly calendar. I look forward to it every November, even if it does mean that college football is nearing an end. So, on Thursday, let's all eat more than we should, have a little extra drink and enjoy the day. I'm confident that is what the settlers would want. Or not. I really can't speak for them. "Thou art enjoyeth thy day, my lords," is what they might have said. Who knows? Anyway, let's dive into some ramblings.

- Last weekend was the first time I had been to Fayetteville in more than a decade, and the enhancements to the stadium are absolutely phenomenal. Let's hope the powers that be at Auburn saw how great it looked. I'm certain they took notice. - We are only three games into the season, but I'm already loving how Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson look at point guard. Auburn having a one-two punch at that position will prove critical in tough games down the road. It doesn't matter who is in there: that position is solid. - Thanks to former Auburn standout offensive lineman and national champion Lee Ziemba for the restaurant recommendation in his hometown of Rogers, Arkansas. He told me about Crabby's, a place where his now wife used to work, and it was phenomenal. If ever in that town, go there and have the seafood linguine. You won't regret it. - I walked around the concourse at halftime of this past Saturday's game just to get a sense of how Arkansas fans were feeling, and holy hell, were they down bad. One guy said to anyone in hearing distance that this was the worst Arkansas team ever, which I tend to think was an over-exaggeration. But yeah, things aren't going well in Fayetteville. - How bad are things there? One radio host said after the game that the state of Arkansas should put emergency eye-cleansing stations throughout the state so people who had to watch that drubbing by Auburn had the chance to clean out their eyes. That earned a patented Jay G. Tate guffaw from me. - Maybe I'm just old, but I don't understand the in-season tournament that is going on in the NBA right now. I mean, I understand the concept and the rules, but not why it was implemented. Also, my back hurts. - There's a pizza joint just outside Fayetteville called Guido's Pizza, and I could not think of a more stereotypical name for a pizza place than that. That's like calling a Chinese place The Great Wall. - Staying on restaurants, there is a Waffle House steps from the entrance to the Hard Rock Casino outside of Tulsa, and boy, I bet the people who work there can tell some stories about serving breakfast to people who just lost all their savings. They could write a book. - The fact Arkansas shot off fireworks after scoring a touchdown to make the score 48-10 was both hilarious and irritating. And yes, this is the last time I will mention my hatred of fireworks.