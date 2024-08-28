Sure, college football "officially" kicked off last Saturday with the upset win by Georgia Tech against Florida State in Dublin, Ireland, but when you have to travel 3,000 miles and play in the Irish rain, how are you supposed to be at your best as a No. 10 team who was robbed out of the College Football Playoff last year? Can you imagine the jet lag these players had to go through? Come on! Wait, what am I doing? I just turned into every Florida State pundit and Mike Norvell in December when the CFP tries to make their decision. Where was I? Oh yeah. Auburn football kicks off its 2024 season on Saturday, and there is a lot of hope going into Hugh Freeze's second season in charge. Can Payton Thorne return to 2021 form? Will the Freeze Four make as big of a difference as expected? WILL THE EAGLE FLY GOOD? The start of a new season is always magical because anything is possible. No one thought the 2013 team would make the national title game, nor did anyone think the 2014 team would fall apart at the end of the season. We know so much but know so little. There are no preseason games for players to get the kinks worked out. That's part of what makes college football so special. Since we are heading into the start of the season, let's get into some ramblings.

- Why did Florida State think DJ Uiagalelei would be a transformative quarterback in Tallahassee when he's proven at two previous stops that that is just not the case? - Nick Saban's hair has made a fantastic transformation since he retired. That coiffed do is something to strive for. It looks so natural. - I don't know how Bo Nix's pro career will go, but there's no possible way he would be in the position he currently sees himself in as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos had he stayed around for another year of the Bryan Harsin era. He received a lot of criticism during his three years here, some warranted and others not, but he was put in the worst possible position for his future. That was a smart move for him. - Speaking of Harsin, whenever I am presented with the choice of taking the stairs or elevator, I do the latter just because, in my mind, if I do the former, he wins. It's the small things in life. - A plague is going on in the Auburn area, and that is that people do not know what turning lanes are for. When I'm the mayor of Auburn (and we all know that will definitely happen), a required driving course will be set up so people learn that, yes, you are supposed to get in the middle lane when making a turn. That's part of my platform for STULTZ 2028! - I don't watch any ESPN during the day as I am trying to save the brain cells I still have, but I caught a piece of it through the corner of my eye, and my question is this: how is Pardon the Interruption still on? I was in college when that show had run its course, and I graduated 21 years ago. - I'm having major F.O.M.O. watching the US Open because that was one of my favorite events to attend in NYC every year while residing there. Seeing some of the world's top tennis players at such a close view awes you. - Thanks to Freeze on Monday, everyone is aware that I'm not a morning person. Seriously, watch the first 13 seconds of his press conference. I will get payback soon. Also, this is not news to anyone that has ever met me, especially my family.