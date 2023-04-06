"It was a great experience to come out here," Reddick said. "I really like the environment around here, I think I’d fit good in this environment. I’ll be looking into it."

He's got 10 offers already as a 2025 prospect, with several SEC schools headlining the list. With Auburn showing interest, Reddick decided it was time to pay a visit Wednesday.

It wasn't long ago that Kendarius Reddick picked up the Auburn offer.

Reddick spent most of his visit hanging with secondary coach Zac Etheridge. Conversation between the two wasn't necessarily all football, though.

"He taught me the same thing about being a man, not just football," Reddick said. "Helping me grow up, teaching me a lot of stuff he learned, passing it on to me."

One of the biggest takeaways from the visit for Reddick was being able to sit in the team meetings.

"Felt like I was there, like I’m a part of the team," Reddick said. "I like to see what they’re learning, they get me started early before I come, see how everything works, how the system works, that’s what I really like."

Another thing he really likes? The Tigers are one of the first big-name programs to reach out.

"Oh yeah, I love that," Reddick said. "I love it."