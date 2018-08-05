The Auburn sophomore defensive back, who’s played in just one game without recording a stat over the past two seasons, got work with the first-team defense at nickel during a portion of Friday’s opening preseason practice.

AUBURN | After watching from the sidelines for the better part of two years, Jayvaughn Myers’ time may have finally arrived.

“I see a lot of want-to in him, a lot of fight. He's a dog,” said senior linebacker Darrell Williams. “You've got to be a dog as a DB, because you're going to have times when you get beat on routes and stuff like that. He has that mentality, and he has a lot of talent. Good speed, good agility, he can move, he can cover ground. He'll be good.

“I feel like he's grown a little bit, too. He had a good spring, if I remember. So that's been good.”

While Myers is yet to become a household name among Auburn supporters, he has been an important part of discussions among the coaching staff this offseason including defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

“I think there was some rotation going on,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn of Myers’ work with the first-team. “But he is a guy that Coach Steele has brought up to me numerous times in the spring and summer and everything with that.”

Auburn’s front seven on defense might be the most talented in the SEC or perhaps the country, but the secondary has some holes to fill after the loss of three starters. Building depth has been a key throughout the offseason and Myers’ return from a string of injuries could be a big boost to the back end.

The next three-plus weeks will be vital for Myers has he battles for a spot in the playing rotation while trying to remain healthy. His half brother, wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers, is already a key part of the offense. Myers is hoping to do the same on the other side of the ball.

“I've just seen him take it to another level. He's a guy with a little attitude about him,” Williams said. “I feel like some of that hunger has come from the injury and wanting to get back on the field, wanting to play with his brother. They have a close bond. He's gonna help us this year.”