AUBURN | Just about everything went wrong for No. 13 Auburn Saturday night at Neville Arena. The Tigers shot a season-low .309 from the floor including 4 of 22 3-pointers in a 70-59 loss to No. 22 Kentucky, ending AU’s 16-game home unbeaten streak. “Kentucky can guard and they can turn it up when they want to. They out-played us tonight,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “We held them to 70. They average 90. So we played hard and made some plays defensively.

Broome had the 56th double-double of his career. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Their ball pressure disrupted us. Our point guards didn’t have an assist and maybe had just one basket.” Auburn's worst shooting performance in eight years drops its record to 20-6 overall and 9-4 in the SEC. “We were getting the shots that we wanted,” said shooting guard Denver Jones, who had 12 points. “But it was just one of those nights our shots weren’t falling.” The game took a turn for the worse midway through the second half when fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams went down with a knee injury on an attempted dunk. "We think he's got to have something. It's something," said Pearl of Williams' injury. "Not just a bang. He had a pivot. So we'll do an MRI tomorrow and take a look at it."