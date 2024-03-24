Over the weekend, Auburn headed to College Station for a series with Texas A&M. The Tigers will return to the Plains winless from Aggieland. Auburn softball was swept by Texas A&M, outscored 22-9 over the the three games and falls to 2-7 in SEC play. It's still seeking its first SEC series win and have dropped five of their last six conference contests.

Game 1 (L 5-1) Shelby Lowe got the start for Auburn in game one and pitched three scoreless innings before giving up home runs in consecutive innings in the fourth and the fifth. Freshman Malayna Tamborra entered the game in the sixth and gave up the third home run of the game to make it 5-1. Auburn's only source of offense was Rose Roach's two-out RBI single in the third.

Game 2 (L 3-2) Similar to game one, Auburn went up 1-0 when Anna Wohlers hit a solo home run in the first inning. Texas A&M tied the game in the third inning with a leadoff double, followed by a wild pitch and a fielder's choice. The Aggies took the lead in the fifth and extended it in the sixth, making it 3-1 heading into seventh with all runs tagged to Maddie Penta. Amelia Lech hit a solo shot in the seventh, but Auburn couldn't tie the game.

Game 3 (14-6 ) Auburn fell behind 1-0 after the first inning, but answered in a big way in the second. With bases loaded, Annabelle Widra singled in the game-tying run before Abbey Smith worked a bases-loaded walk to give Auburn a 2-1 lead. Mariah Penta extended that lead with a grand slam, as the Tigers put up six in the second. Unfortunately for Auburn, it all came crashing down. Texas A&M scored 13 unanswered runs over the final three innings to run-rule Auburn in the series finale. Maddie Penta was tagged for four runs, Emmah Rolfe for five, Tamborra for three and Widra for one.