“I think another big factor is we’re playing at home. We’re very excited about that. I know our players are, too. I can’t wait to get in front of our fans in this game,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, who is 6-3 against AU’s three biggest rivals — LSU, Georgia and Alabama — at home.

But there is one key difference. After playing No. 6 Oregon, No. 11 Florida and No. 1 LSU on the road, the Tigers will be in the comfy confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium for the final two SEC rivalry clashes starting with Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs.

AUBURN | No. 12 Auburn has played one of the toughest schedules in the country this season, and it doesn’t get any easier over the next couple of weeks with matchups against No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama.

That home-field advantage should be important for freshman quarterback Bo Nix, who has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,043 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions at home while completing 48.1 percent of his passes for 755 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions on the road.

“Obviously, the facts are that it's just a little bit easier to communicate, and it's not as loud out there on the field,” Nix said. “So, I feel like the atmosphere really helps as far as adrenaline and things like that. When you're at home, you just somehow play better. I think that it'll be really good for us this Saturday. Obviously, because they're such a good defense, it'll help a lot, being at home.”

Auburn, which didn’t play at home for the entire month of October, returned to Jordan-Hare for a 20-14 win over Ole Miss two weeks ago. But with the game still very much on the line in the fourth quarter, a portion of the stadium, particularly the student section, was nearly empty. There were also some scattered boos at the end of the first half.

All of that prompted several Auburn players to voice their displeasure on social media following the game.

“A month away, the whole month we were on the road, and we were coming back. I just wanted the energy to be high in Jordan-Hare. I know how it can be,” senior safety Jeremiah Dinson said. “So, it really ain't a big deal, man. It's just Auburn family. I'm just calling the family out a little bit. Bring some juice, bring some energy. And I know they'll bring it this week.”

To a man, Auburn’s players are convinced the atmosphere will be a complete 180 from two weeks ago and akin to what it was like when the Tigers knocked off No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama at home in 2017.

“We still got the best fans in college football and everybody knows that our fans are going to be there against Georgia. Ain’t even no question,” junior linebacker K.J. Britt said. “I mean, we’re ready to play; I know our fans are ready to cheer us on. We’re ready to get this win.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.