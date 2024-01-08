Auburn is preparing to make another major change to its coaching staff.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is expected to leave for a similar position at Florida after interviewing there on Friday and Saturday, AuburnSports.com has learned. Roberts also spent time talking with Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key about a job with the Yellow Jackets as well last week.

He brought about mostly positive change during his one year at Auburn, trimming yards conceded per game by 11 percent and points conceded by 23 percent. Still, Auburn's defense failed badly by conceding a late , 31-yard touchdown against Alabama in what may go down as the defining moment of Hugh Freeze's first season.

The Tigers also conceded 31 points to Maryland in a Music City Bowl loss, though a Payton Thorne pick six figured into that along with opt-outs by key players Marcus Harris, D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett.

Roberts' replacement already may be on the payroll. Auburn recently hired Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, a former Auburn defensive back, for a to-be-determined role on the defensive staff.

Hugh Freeze is expected to speak with a few other candidates including Houston Texans assistant Chris Kiffin, former Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett and SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons.