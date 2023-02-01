Make it two commits for Hugh Freeze today.

Anniston cornerback Jayden Lewis committed to Auburn Wednesday, just days following his visit to the Tiger's Junior Day. The four-star had offers from 20 schools, including SEC programs like Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"The love, relationship building and environment is top of the line," Lewis said on why he committed.

Lewis is the second member of the 2024 class, joining fellow corner A'Mon Lane. He's the second commit of the day, after 2025 defensive end Malik Autry committed to Auburn earlier in the day.