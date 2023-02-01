Rivals250 cornerback chooses Auburn
Make it two commits for Hugh Freeze today.
Anniston cornerback Jayden Lewis committed to Auburn Wednesday, just days following his visit to the Tiger's Junior Day. The four-star had offers from 20 schools, including SEC programs like Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.
"The love, relationship building and environment is top of the line," Lewis said on why he committed.
Lewis is the second member of the 2024 class, joining fellow corner A'Mon Lane. He's the second commit of the day, after 2025 defensive end Malik Autry committed to Auburn earlier in the day.
Lewis logged several visits to Auburn prior to his commitment. Prior to his Junior Day visit, he last visited was for the Texas A&M game in the fall, where he spent a lot of time with secondary coach Zac Etheridge.
Even back then, Etheridge was pushing for Lewis to make it official.
“Coach Ethridge was basically saying, 'What are you waiting on' and fun stuff trying to get me to commit,” Lewis told Rivals.com last November.
Anniston is quickly becoming a talent-rich program and Lewis could be the first of several targets that Auburn is looking to bring to the Plains.
The 5-foot-11 corner back is rated as the No. 11 player in the state of Alabama and No. 238 in the Rivals 250 rankings.