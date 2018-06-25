AUBURN | Gus Malzahn and Auburn’s football program weren’t the only ones with top recruits on campus this weekend.

Bruce Pearl had his hands full, too, as several high school teams from the Southeast competed in a three-day camp. Among the schools on Saturday was Lee-Huntsville, home to Class of 2019 four-star forward Kobe Brown.

“It went real good,” Brown said. “We played two games. We won the first one pretty big and lost the second.”

Brown didn’t spend all of his time on the court. He’s a top target for Auburn in the 2019 class, and the Tigers took advantage of having him on campus.

“I got to hang around coach Bruce Pearl,” Brown said. “He’s a really cool guy. I’ve known him for some time now and I’m really close to him.”