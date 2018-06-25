Rivals150 forward gets another look at Auburn
AUBURN | Gus Malzahn and Auburn’s football program weren’t the only ones with top recruits on campus this weekend.
Bruce Pearl had his hands full, too, as several high school teams from the Southeast competed in a three-day camp. Among the schools on Saturday was Lee-Huntsville, home to Class of 2019 four-star forward Kobe Brown.
“It went real good,” Brown said. “We played two games. We won the first one pretty big and lost the second.”
Brown didn’t spend all of his time on the court. He’s a top target for Auburn in the 2019 class, and the Tigers took advantage of having him on campus.
“I got to hang around coach Bruce Pearl,” Brown said. “He’s a really cool guy. I’ve known him for some time now and I’m really close to him.”
Brown is impressed with the success Pearl has had at Auburn. Pearl led the Tigers to an SEC championship in 2017, winning 26 games, the second-most in school history.
“Coach Pearl has really changed the program,” Brown said. “There was a lot of winning last year.”
Brown expects Auburn to continue its success under Pearl. It’s one of the reasons Brown is considering the Tigers. So is their fast-paced style of play.
“Their playing style fits me well,” Brown said. “Especially with me being very versatile. And Auburn has a really cool coaching staff. I really like them.”
Brown isn’t in a rush to make his college choice. He has offers from schools across the country, but hasn’t narrowed his list.
“I don’t really have any top schools right now,” Brown said. “I haven’t set up any (official) visits, but I’m getting ready to.”
Rivals ranks Brown, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 220 pounds, the No. 4 player in Alabama and No. 107 in the Rivals150.
Recap of my last summer game with @leehighhsv ❕ #LeeWay 🌀 pic.twitter.com/K9jQaqqIJz— Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) June 25, 2018