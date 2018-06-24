AUBURN | Rivals100 wide receiver John Dunmore could announce his commitment soon, and it would be good news likely for one of two schools.

“I’ll probably make a decision at The Opening (June 30-July 3) or after I come home,” Dunmore said. “Right now, Penn State and Auburn are really up there.” Dunmore announced his commitment plan after an official visit to Auburn this weekend. The four-star from Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) and his parents spent Friday-Sunday in Auburn. “It was a great visit,” Dunmore said. “It was my first time coming up with my father and mother and we all liked it. It was a great experience.”

Dunmore admitted he was a bit surprised by his first visit to Auburn.

“I was impressed,” Dunmore said. “Before I got up here, I thought it would be all country, but I came up and gave them a chance and was impressed.” Dunmore spent time during the weekend with Auburn receiver Eli Stove and running back Shaun Shivers. Shivers and Dunmore are former high school teammates. “(Shivers) told me to come up and see for myself,” Dunmore said. “He was like me. He thought the same way I thought, that Auburn would be country, but it’s actually nice.” Dunmore also strengthened his bonds with Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns and area recruiter Larry Porter. The two coaches are two reasons Dunmore is high on Auburn. “Kodi Burns, we have been talking and building a relationship for two years,” Dunmore said. “And Coach Porter, I can trust him. The coaches here can develop me. I also am cool with the players here, so it could be a good fit.”