This weekend marked trip No. 2 to Auburn for Jordon Gidron. He'd visited the Plains back in early April on an unofficial visit, where he got to meet coaches and tour the facility. Sunday's trip was some of the same, but he also got to showcase his talents in front of the staff at the Tigers' elite camp. "It went good, got to talk to Coach (Marcus) Davis," Gidron said. "We had a workout in the beginning, just some elite guys, just got to see how he coached, learn from him, see what I like about him. Then we went to the group camp, did some more drills, did some one-on-ones, it went good."

Jordon Gidron visited Auburn Sunday. (Caleb Jones)

There's a lot to like about Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis in Gidron's eyes. "He’s just a genuine person," Gidron said. "He’s gonna coach you through it, he’s just not gonna say it one time. He’s gonna make sure you got it, make sure to explain it. I like how he coaches, he’s real down to earth, he’s just a cool, great guy." While on the visit, Gidron also sat down with head coach Hugh Freeze. "I talked to him for a little bit," Gidron said. "He was just telling me, make sure you choose the right environment when looking for a place. Make sure you choose the best place to be for you and he thinks he’s building something great at Auburn." It wasn't just coach talk, either. Gidron met some current Auburn players and spent some time with them as well, learning their insights into the program. "The facility is real nice, it seems like it’s a genuine place," Gidron said. "I hung out with some of the players, they’re just genuine people. It seems like they’re trying to build something real big and it’s nice, I like it."