Rivals100 TE talks first Auburn visit, offer
When Carson Sneed got back from 7-on-7 Monday, he got a text from his coach.
It said that Auburn wanted him to visit, and right away, Sneed was all in.
"I was like “Alright, I’ll be there," Sneed said.
The No. 50 overall player in the 2026 class made his first trip to campus Tuesday to catch a spring practice, where he was also offered by the Tigers.
"I was excited because it’s a big offer," Sneed said. "It’s a great place."
One of the highlights during Sneed's visit was seeing the Tigers put on the pads for the first time for a spring practice.
"It went great, they’re very time-oriented," Sneed said. "If they say they’re gonna end at this time, they end at that time. They’re precise with it."
He got to see tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua in action, watching alongside two Auburn tight end commits in the 2025 class — Hollis Davidson and Ryan Ghea. Sneed's known Davidson for a some time and said their conversations Tuesday were about Aigamaua.
"He’s a great dude," Sneed said of Aigamaua. "I love him already. I can tell that relationship’s gonna go a long way."
Now that he's visited Auburn and holds an offer, the Tigers made a significant jump in his recruitment, joining programs like Missouri, Texas A&M and Alabama as those sticking out early on.
"I wanna come back in the summer for sure," Sneed said. "It’s great people, I can see myself maybe coming here eventually."