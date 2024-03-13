When Carson Sneed got back from 7-on-7 Monday, he got a text from his coach.

It said that Auburn wanted him to visit, and right away, Sneed was all in.

"I was like “Alright, I’ll be there," Sneed said.

The No. 50 overall player in the 2026 class made his first trip to campus Tuesday to catch a spring practice, where he was also offered by the Tigers.

"I was excited because it’s a big offer," Sneed said. "It’s a great place."