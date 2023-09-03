He's the 18th overall commit and the fourth Rivals100 player within Auburn's 2024 class.

DeAndre Carter , the No. 78 player in the country, announced his commitment to Auburn Sunday afternoon, as the Tigers beat out Texas and Michigan state for the four-star lineman out of the Golden State.

Auburn just added its first offensive lineman to its 2024 class — and he's one of the best in the nation.

Carter, from Santa Ana, Calif., plays high school football for Mater Dei Academy. Auburn received his first official visit in the middle of June, where the 6-foot-5 lineman made the cross-country trip to the Plains.

It was well worth the visit, as Carter got a chance to bond and meet with coaches in person for the first time.

"Pretty much everything stood out," Carter said after his visit. "It was a very big eye-opener. It was very big family oriented."

Auburn jumped up in his recruitment after his official visit, so much so that he decided to return the following month for Big Cat Weekend. It was another successful visit to Auburn, as Carter felt a similar feeling to his previous visit.

“I love everything but probably the thing that stands out more than the others is just the family atmosphere," Carter said Saturday. "A lot of colleges say they’ve got it but I definitely feel it a lot here."