Rivals100 OL commits to Auburn
Auburn just added its first offensive lineman to its 2024 class — and he's one of the best in the nation.
DeAndre Carter, the No. 78 player in the country, announced his commitment to Auburn Sunday afternoon, as the Tigers beat out Texas and Michigan state for the four-star lineman out of the Golden State.
He's the 18th overall commit and the fourth Rivals100 player within Auburn's 2024 class.
Carter, from Santa Ana, Calif., plays high school football for Mater Dei Academy. Auburn received his first official visit in the middle of June, where the 6-foot-5 lineman made the cross-country trip to the Plains.
It was well worth the visit, as Carter got a chance to bond and meet with coaches in person for the first time.
"Pretty much everything stood out," Carter said after his visit. "It was a very big eye-opener. It was very big family oriented."
Auburn jumped up in his recruitment after his official visit, so much so that he decided to return the following month for Big Cat Weekend. It was another successful visit to Auburn, as Carter felt a similar feeling to his previous visit.
“I love everything but probably the thing that stands out more than the others is just the family atmosphere," Carter said Saturday. "A lot of colleges say they’ve got it but I definitely feel it a lot here."
The California native is the first offensive lineman to commit to Auburn in the 2024 cycle and is the 18th player to join the Tigers' class.
He joins quarterback Walker White, running back J'Marion Burnette, tight end Martavious Collins and wide receivers Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson on offense.
Defensively, Auburn has commitments from defensive linemen Malik Blocton, TJ Lindsey and Dimitry Nicolas, linebackers D'Angelo Barber, Joseph Phillips and Demarcus Riddick, along with defensive backs A'Mon Lane, Jayden Lewis, Kensley Faustin, Jalyn Crawford and Jalewis Solomon.