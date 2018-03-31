AUBURN | Will Putnam on Saturday visited Auburn for the first time, and the visit piqued his interest.
“It was a great visit,” Putnam said. “I’m definitely interested in Auburn, even more so now than before. Having been here, I know what to expect, which is a top-notch program.”
Putnam, the No. 5 offensive guard from Plant in Tampa, Fla., was joined on the visit by his parents.
“We got here in the morning and were able to see practice, see campus, meet with the coaches and see the facilities,” Putnam said. “I really enjoyed it.”
The highlights of the visit included a sitdown with coach Gus Malzahn and a picture with a former Auburn quarterback.
“I got to talk with Coach Malzahn and he is a really good guy, a really personable guy to talk to,” Putnam said. “Also, I got to meet Cam Newton and take a picture with him. That was really cool.”
Putnam has more than two dozen scholarship offers, including one from Auburn, but doesn’t list any leaders at this time. He’ll visit Texas A&M on April 7 and then focus on narrowing his options.
“I don’t have any other visits planned after that,” Putnam said. “I plan to narrow it down before the summer starts.”
Rivals ranks Putnam the No. 87 recruit in the 2019 class and No. 16 in Florida.