AUBURN | Will Putnam on Saturday visited Auburn for the first time, and the visit piqued his interest.



“It was a great visit,” Putnam said. “I’m definitely interested in Auburn, even more so now than before. Having been here, I know what to expect, which is a top-notch program.”

Putnam, the No. 5 offensive guard from Plant in Tampa, Fla., was joined on the visit by his parents.

“We got here in the morning and were able to see practice, see campus, meet with the coaches and see the facilities,” Putnam said. “I really enjoyed it.”