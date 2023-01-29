UGA commit keeping options open
Demarcus Riddick is currently committed to Georgia, but nothing is off the table for the Rivals100 linebacker.
“I’m really keeping my options open for everybody,” he said. “I don’t really have set schools.”
It’d take a lot to flip the Chilton County High product away from the reigning champs, but there’s an important factor that will ultimately decide his recruitment.
“Just really relationships,” Riddick said. “That’s one thing I’m big about, I really have to have a relationship with the school that I really want to go to. That’s one big part of my life right now with my parents, my friends – the relationships, that’s one thing I really want with the schools that stand out right now.”
During his visit, the linebacker from Clanton, Ala. got to visit with Coach Hugh Freeze and linebacker coach Josh Aldridge, who Riddick has lots of love for.
“I love Coach Aldridge, he’s the best linebacker coach ever,” Riddick said. “He’s a good coach, he knows what he’s talking about in that linebacker’s room.”
In addition to Auburn and Georgia, Riddick also named Alabama, Arkansas and Florida as schools he is considering.
Riddick plans to visit either Arkansas or Alabama on Feb. 4 and would like to visit Auburn again during spring practice.
Riddick is the No. 86 player in the class of 2024 and the No. 5 outside linebacker.