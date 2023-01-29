Demarcus Riddick is currently committed to Georgia, but nothing is off the table for the Rivals100 linebacker.

“I’m really keeping my options open for everybody,” he said. “I don’t really have set schools.”

It’d take a lot to flip the Chilton County High product away from the reigning champs, but there’s an important factor that will ultimately decide his recruitment.

“Just really relationships,” Riddick said. “That’s one thing I’m big about, I really have to have a relationship with the school that I really want to go to. That’s one big part of my life right now with my parents, my friends – the relationships, that’s one thing I really want with the schools that stand out right now.”