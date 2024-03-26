AUBURN | Rivaldo Fairweather had a record-breaking first season at Auburn. He’s looking to break even more records in year two. “I'm looking to really double every number I had last year,” said Fairweather. “Like I want to set a standard and be the No. 1 tight end in the nation and just me doing this offseason and putting the extra work in is really going to show on the field.

Fairweather has big goals for his senior season. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“They say whatever you do in the dark is going to come to light so that's what I'm going with.” Fairweather, who transferred from FIU last year, caught an Auburn-record 38 passes for 394 yards and six touchdowns. With a full season of SEC football and a challenging offseason of workouts under his belt, Fairweather has been one of the standouts during the first half of spring practice. “He’s light years ahead,” said tight end coach Ben Aigamaua. “I think now, he has that confidence he can play in this league. After going through a full season of playing against the guys we played against, he’s playing with a lot more confidence. Now we’re honing in on the skill set.” Aigamaua is pushing Fairweather to be a three-down tight end. He showed he was an accomplished pass catcher last season and becoming a better blocker this fall will only enhance his NFL potential. “Honing in on the top of the routes, how to create separation if it’s not there, just improving in the run game. That’s something he’s been focusing on this spring,” said Aigamaua.