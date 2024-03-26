Fairweather ‘light years ahead’
AUBURN | Rivaldo Fairweather had a record-breaking first season at Auburn.
He’s looking to break even more records in year two.
“I'm looking to really double every number I had last year,” said Fairweather. “Like I want to set a standard and be the No. 1 tight end in the nation and just me doing this offseason and putting the extra work in is really going to show on the field.
“They say whatever you do in the dark is going to come to light so that's what I'm going with.”
Fairweather, who transferred from FIU last year, caught an Auburn-record 38 passes for 394 yards and six touchdowns.
With a full season of SEC football and a challenging offseason of workouts under his belt, Fairweather has been one of the standouts during the first half of spring practice.
“He’s light years ahead,” said tight end coach Ben Aigamaua. “I think now, he has that confidence he can play in this league. After going through a full season of playing against the guys we played against, he’s playing with a lot more confidence. Now we’re honing in on the skill set.”
Aigamaua is pushing Fairweather to be a three-down tight end. He showed he was an accomplished pass catcher last season and becoming a better blocker this fall will only enhance his NFL potential.
“Honing in on the top of the routes, how to create separation if it’s not there, just improving in the run game. That’s something he’s been focusing on this spring,” said Aigamaua.
“I think his mindset is to be the best. The only way to be the best is to continue to improve on those details. For me, I think he’s the best one to come back in this league. I’m excited to see what he continues to do.”
While Fairweather has worked to improve his individual game, he’s also determined to be a team leader. He’s already seen a change in the team over the past few months.
“I just feel like it's a different culture in here now,” said Fairweather. “From the first day we came in, we had a players meeting and we set the standard of how this team is going to operate and just how we're going to do stuff around here.
“From Day 1, we just set that forth and we had some leaders taking care of the accountability and stuff. When you're not supposed to be doing stuff that you're doing, you get punished for it. That makes everybody lock in and not try to mess around.”
Auburn will continue spring drills this week with practices Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The A-Day game is April 6 at 1 p.m. CT.